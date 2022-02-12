Said The Sky, ILLENIUM & Chelsea Cutler drop ‘Walk Me Home’: Listen

For now, their eleventh collaboration, Said The Sky and ILLENIUM have teamed up with Chelsea Cutler to deliver one of the most emotional songs you’ll hear, ‘Walk Me Home’.

Much like the rest of their collaborations, ‘Walk Me Home’ is full of passion and soul. The culmination of Chelsea’s chilling vocals, the beautiful chord progressions, and the wonderful melody make for a song to remember.

‘Walk Me Home’ was co-written by none other than Annika Wells, who you may remember from ILLENIUM’s tracks ‘Crawl Outta Love’, ‘Nightlight’ and one of his Said The Sky collaborations ‘Sad Songs’, meaning this isn’t the first track which they’ve all worked on together.

“Trevor and I started writing this song at 1am a random night the first summer of the pandemic. He lay down the guitar and then we both kind of went into our own little worlds. Sunken into the couch, my mind went to this place that all women know. I started thinking about all the times I’ve not known how I would make it home – all the times I felt unsafe leaving a party or not knowing if I could trust the drink in my hand or the person next to me or what might happen at the end of the night. Walk Me Home, to me, is about the universal experience women face of fearing how to walk through the world. This song is one of the most important one’s I’ve ever written, and I hope you can listen to it and keep it in the back of your mind the next time you see somebody who might need a friend to walk them home. Thank you @saidthesky and @illenium for being stupid talented and my song pals for life, and to @chelseacutler for bringing this song to life in a way only you could do. We are all just walking each other home.” – Annika Wells

“I remember starting this song at the beginning of the pandemic. It was super super late one night and I had this progression in mind on the acoustic. I played it for Annika and she immediately started humming what ended up being the chorus melody for Walk Me Home. The rest of the song was an absolute blast to put together, from working with Nick on the second half and getting the production to what you’re hearing how, to eventually hearing Chelsea’s incredible voice sing this song we already loved so much and bring it to life. I’ve wanted to work on a song with Chelsea for so long now, I couldn’t be happier to finally have had what feels like the perfect opportunity to do so.” – Said The Sky

‘Walk Me Home’ marks the last single before Said The Sky’s sophomore album ‘Sentiment’ drops on Friday, February 18; you can pre-save here.

You can watch the official music video of ‘Walk Me Home’ by Said The Sky, ILLENIUM and Chelsea Cutler down below, be sure to let us know your thoughts!

