Snakehips collaborate with Tchami for new single “Tonight”: Listen

By Ryan Ford 12

Snakehips have enlisted the aid of iconic French house innovator Tchami for their fresh collaboration ‘Tonight’, out on their very own Never Worry Records.

‘Tonight’ arrives a thumping four-on-the-floor number between two authentic electronic entities, complete with driving percussive and low-end elements and a scintillating top-line. This shining new production highlights the key elements that make both of their studio-outputs so distinctive, blending their sonic profiles together for a collaboration we didn’t know that we needed. It comes as the UK duo’s latest attempt to embed themselves further into the dance music world, combining seamlessly with the Future House mastery of Tchami in the process.

The new release is the first original dispatched by Snakehips this year, following up a handful of remixes and singles that they offloaded throughout 2021. There is lots more to come from them this year, however, with rumour that an album is in the works. For Tchami, ‘Tonight’ follows in the successful trail of another collaboration, ‘Only One’, alongside AC Slater.

Expect to hear this one on repeat as both production parties take their new music on tour. Snakehips are currently touring the US and Mexico, as Tchami’s upcoming dates will also see him perform across the States.

Check out the sensational new Snakehips and Tchami collaboration for yourselves, below!

Image Credit: Snakehips & Clubbing TV