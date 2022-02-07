Sweden will be the latest European country to lift covid restrictions

Following the likes of Finland, Denmark, and Norway, the Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson, the director-general of the Swedish Public Health Agency, Karin Tegmark Wisell, and minister of social affairs Lena Hallengren have collectively announced that the country will witness the upliftment of a majority of the covid restrictions starting from February 9th. This automatically serves as a piece of positive news for electronic music fans as the capacity restrictions on live events as well as the mandatory vaccination rules will be raised.

“It’s time to open up Sweden. The pandemic isn’t over, but it is moving into a new phase.” – Magdalena Andersson

The country will still suggest its residents to continue taking special precautions in certain situations. But before this massive announcement, live events in Sweden were restricted to a capacity of 500 people. Apart from that, the Swedish authorities are also looking forward to supporting Denmark’s appeal that will prohibit the classification of covid-19 as a socially critical disease. So finally after all the setbacks since the onset of the pandemic and the added uncertainty created by the omicron variant, it seems like the industry is back on its way towards normalcy, at least in Europe.

Image Credits – Strömstadfestivalen (via Facebook)