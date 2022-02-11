Swedish House Mafia announce that their upcoming album is done

By Samantha Reis 24

‘ALBUM IS DONE‘. Those were the three words that appeared on Swedish House Mafia social media last night, leaving everyone slack-jawed. Late last year, the trio confirmed that their upcoming full-length titled ‘Paradise Again‘ would arrive sometime in 2022. After this announcement, it hangs in the air that the album’s arrival may be imminent. Once you recover from these powerful three words, the big question is really about what the release date of this long-awaited album will be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @swedishhousemafia



What is known so far about ‘Paradise Again’? ‘Paradise Again’ is assumed to be the name of the period in the industry since the resurrection of the Swedish House Mafia. Reborn at the same time as the live music itself after a long-suffering pandemic, the trio have been making a huge splash. In a recent, bubbling interview with NME, Swedish House Mafia revealed that 45 songs were written for the Project, a set which will have been reduced and condensed to result in the forthcoming album. It is also thought that ‘Paradise Again’ will include the singles that have been delighting fans in recent months. They are ‘It Gets Better‘, ‘Lifetime‘ with Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, ‘Moth To A Flame‘ with The Weeknd, and ‘One Symphony‘ with Jacob Mühlrad.

Swedish House Mafia have said that in the past they tried to chase their identity and now they have finally found a way and a moment to express their true DNA. It’s darker, it’s more formal, it’s more conceptual. It’s a whole new chapter for the music and career of the famous electronic music trio. They’ve changed, the music has changed, and everyone is ready to welcome this new album. Track after track, it will certainly be the most faithful way of getting to know this renewed creative direction in an intimate and close fashion. If the album is ready, deliver it. Please.

Image credit: via AP