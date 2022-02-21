Swedish House Mafia enlists Tourist for mesmerising remix of ‘Moth To A Flame’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 22

The sensational collaboration between powerhouse trio Swedish House Mafia and superstar The Weeknd titled ‘Moth To A Flame’ has already been making huge waves across the globe. With the original garnering way over 220 million streams on Spotify, the track has already received glorious additional versions such as the Extended Version from the trio themselves as well as a powerful electro house remix from Chris Lake. While fans eagerly await for the next single ‘Redlight’ and album ‘Paradise Again’, Swedish House Mafia have enlisted British producer Tourist to add his unique relaxing style to remix the track.

The ‘Moth To A Flame’ remix by Tourist presents the track in a totally different light, being worlds apart from the original and even further from the Chris Lake remix. Beginning with a delicate instrumental minute-long opening filled with hypnotic notes and sombre hums, the remix builds to allow The Weeknd’s vocals to be fully thrown into the spotlight, complimenting them heavily with the way Tourist has produced the track. The producer manages to draw the listener in with mesmerising and subtle backbeats, truly cementing this remix as one that can not go unheard, and one everyone will find themselves returning to.

This remix was teased by trio member Sebastian Ingrosso during a Discord Q&A back in early February, with the Swede declaring it himself as a “Masterpiece”. However, don’t take his word for it and listen to the track for yourself on Spotify below and alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here.

Image Credit: Swedish House Mafia (Therese Öhrvall) & Tourist (Press)