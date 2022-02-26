Taihei returns with captivating new single ‘0DAY’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 22

Enticing listeners at any given chance, Taihei has set on creating a lasting legacy within our community, and we are all for it. Following his debut single ‘EVE5,’ the Chicago-based DJ/producer has once again blessed us all with the most energetic of productions, as ‘0DAY’ (pronounced as ‘Zero-Day’) arrives at the most perfect of moments. Fusing Big Room and Trance in the most captivating of ways, this latest track will have you feeling some type of way, as the ethereal vocals stand out within both a serene and chaotic atmosphere throughout.

Taking the electronic dance industry by storm, one fire track at a time, Taihei has always thought outside of the box, and in turn, has been proving his undeniable musical prowess with either his remixes, and/or his original tracks. Set on a mindset of how significant change within our society can actually be, ‘0DAY’ represents a whole new world, as Taihei describes that world as one “…that is very technology-driven and advanced, but sacrifices individuality, identity, and freedoms in order to create a so-called progressing and harmonious society.” Portraying the most unique of messages, this rising star envisions a dismal but brighter future, where individuals can become the genuine version of themselves.

“‘0DAY’ represents the time in that dystopian future, where all people decided that things needed to change, that they need to express themselves, deciding to fight for their right to think, their right to be somebody. That’s the beauty of the world, is that you have many people from all walks of life with different goals, different aspirations, different thoughts. Having that self-determination is what makes people unique in their own way, it brings out their true genuine self.” – Taihei

Presenting us all with the most meaningful of experiences, this latest track offers all the right elements that will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor. A true gem of a production, Taihei has taken matters into his own hands, and with this latest release, has set on providing a glimpse on how impactful change within our society can actually be. Out now under Kaos Recordings, the underground dance music label founded by Kaotix, be sure to check out ‘0DAY’ in all its glory below, as we will be keeping a close eye on any future endeavors that this multi-dimensional artist brings to the table. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Taihei (Press )