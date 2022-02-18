THE BIBI returns with up-lifting new single ‘Alright’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 22

Taking the dance industry by storm, one fire track after the other, THE BIBI (real name Eliran Bibi) has just returned with the most captivating of sounds, this time round blessing us all with an uplifting track entitled ‘Alright.’ Combining his signature electro sound with that of Breakbeat infused elements, the Israeli DJ/producer has further cemented his status as an artist to watch within our community, and if this latest release is anything to go by, we cannot wait for what’s to come next.

Incorporating each musical element in the most mesmerising of ways, THE BIBI has been reaching the highest of heights, with each production a clear representation of everything that he has set out to achieve as an upcoming artist within the dance scene. Defying each genre at any given time, ‘Alright’ is yet another step towards the ultimate of success, and in turn, allows us all to gain a further look on the genius mind of this rising star. Enticing from start to finish, this latest track will have listeners feel some type of way, whilst its highly energetic aura will have you straight out of your seat(s) and onto the nearest dance-floor.

“Musically, I always managed to express myself in the best way through drums and rhythm, I even started my musical journey as a drummer. I have recently been influenced by a lot of new music from the UK that incorporates a lot of “Breakbeat” and drum elements and when I really connect to a certain style automatically my music is very much influenced by it. ‘Alright’ is a journey for me, it symbolizes our “road.” – THE BIBI

In addition to the most captivating of sounds, THE BIBI has also ensured that this latest track portrays both a message of hope and clarity, and that no matter the obstacles that may present themselves along the way, it is always important to cherish the journey that you have embarked on. A truly unique outlook on both his music as well as life in a broader meaning, we cannot help but appreciate THE BIBI and everything that he stands for. In further detail, the man of the moment provides us with a wider view on ‘Alright’ and its production.

“I believe that in today’s world, where once we reach a certain goal, we are immediately looking for a new and more challenging one, we are always on the way to somewhere and being happy on the road for me is the most important thing. ‘Alright’ is all about hope and “enjoying the ride”.It’s always important to me to challenge myself and to be innovative. ‘Alright’ is very different from anything I have done to date and honestly, it’s one of my favorite pieces, I’m sure that some of its elements will repeat themselves in my music in the near future.‘Alright’ is an uplifting Breakbeat combining electronic sounds, smoothie keys & synths along energetic drums.”

Out now, ‘Alright’ is the epitome of a track that will have anyone hooked throughout its entirety, and we are all for it. A different approach for this latest release, THE BIBI has been leaving his own mark within our community, and in turn, creating the most sensational of music styles. With this in mind, be sure to check out ‘Alright’ on Spotify below, with this masterpiece of a track also available for streaming through all major platforms here. Make sure to follow THE BIBI via Instagram for latest updates and activities.

Image Credit: The Bibi (via Instagram)