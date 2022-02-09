Brit Awards reveals the winners of 42nd edition including Best Dance Act

One of the biggest awards shows in British musical history being the iconic Brit Awards took place on Tuesday night, marking the 42nd edition of the show. Taking place at London’s O2 arena, this edition also marked a historical moment for the award show, being the first year that the Brit Awards are completely gender-neutral, dropping the male and female categories. Awards were received by many of the industries best and the show was accompanied by performances from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie and Adele.

Adele who saw her return in 2021 with her 4th studio album ’30’, garnered herself the most awards of the show being for British Album of the Year, British Song of the Year for track ‘Easy On Me’, and finally British Artist of the Year, totalling 12 awards Adele has seen over the course of her career. Ed Sheeran also added to his ever-growing collection of awards, bagging himself the award for Songwriter of the Year, this totals 7 awards for the 30-year-old singer-songwriter.

On the dance music front, Becky Hill received her first Brit Award for the Best Dance Act category, and this award was presented by musical legends Pete Tong and David Guetta and is a returning category for the show that has previously been won by The Prodigy, Fatboy Slim and The Chemical Brothers. Becky Hill who has a stellar year with the release of her debut album ‘Only Honest on the Weekend’ managed to beat out huge names in the industry such as Calvin Harris, Joel Corry, Fred Again and Raye.

“I just want to say, this was fan-voted for and in the two weeks that people could vote for I have never been so heart-warmed and touched by all of my fans who just wanted to see me do well and support me. Thank you so much for making this a possibility for me” – Becky Hill during her Best Dance Act winning speech.

The full list of winners can be found on the official Brit Awards website here and don’t forget to let us know your thoughts on this year’s winner.

Image Credit: Getty