The Chainsmokers and The Kid LAROI to headline first ever NFT-gated music festival

By Theonlymajed 19

Afterparty, the Web3 company, is hosting the world’s first annual NFT-Gated Art and Music Festival. The web3 company will be hosting its first festival year from the 18th of March until the 19th in Las Vegas Nevada, the festival will be held physically in an immersive entertainment and event complex AREA15.

Artists and influencers from around the world are joining the NFT space. Afterparty has selected The Chainsmokers and The Kid LAROI to headline the festival following 25 known artists from around the world who will create an earthquake on the dance floor. Afterparty is leading the way with this untapped potential NFTs could carry, there will be no tickets being sold. Attendees can only access the festival in 3 ways which are, either buying an Afterparty MintPass, allowing attendees to mint a Utopian NFT which gives access to the festival. The second way is to buy an Afterparty Utopians which grants the buyer an “all-access” pass to the festival with additional intrinsic value, they unlock tangible, real-world, and in the metaverse experiences, above all exclusive artist-level connections at the festival. Lastly, attendees could access the festival by being invited by the Afterparty NFT holder, NFT holders will be able to bring one guest and will have two passes to invite friends or sell. There are 1,500 NFTs.

What a pleasure to have our NFT-Gated Arts & Music Festival featured in @NFTevening 🎉🎉 Read more about it here: https://t.co/pjVwDkbpdr — AFTERPARTY (@afterparty) January 31, 2022

The festival arrives in the middle of March with the partnership of former Life is Beautiful partner, Ryan Doherty, and former Kaaboo executive, Chris Racan. The party will not stop in Las Vegas, Utopians NFT holders will get access to the Afterparty Super Bowl Weekend Event, the NFT art gallery, displaying the Utopians on a 4K and 8K scale to take attendees on imagery, sound, light, and space intersection, and finally, the Afterparty Pop-Up House at Art Basel 2022 more details regarding these events will be revealed soon as the company stated.

Image credit: Official Press