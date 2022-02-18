The Chainsmokers earn co-production credit on Kanye West, Alicia Keys & Fivio Foreign’s ‘City of Gods’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam

From The Chainsmokers closing out multiple main stages at festivals around the world which includes Ultra Music Festival 2019 to producing hit singles that have hit the Billboard Charts numerous times, the sky is the limit for this power-duo. From producing global hits including “Closer” featuring Halsey which hit 12-times platinum and broke over 12 million units in the U.S which includes physical purchases and streaming, The Chainsmokers have been taking over the music industry one eclectic beat at a time. Not to forget “Roses,” “#Selfie,” and even crafting their very own song to highlight the legend “Kanye,” Kanye West who now goes by the name of Ye has recently released his iconic collaboration on “City Of Gods” with Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign which includes co-production credits from The Chainsmokers. A powerful collaboration indeed which brings it back to The Chainsmokers original son “New York City,” the new stunning collaboration takes us right back into the feels with the power and emotion from all three artists. Immediately remembering the main lyrics “New York City, please go easy on me tonight,” Alicia Keys takes us back to where it all started.

With The Chainmokers recently earning co-production credits from Kanye himself and preparing to headline the very first NFT-gated music festival with The Kid Laroi, The Chainsmokers are on a roll in 2022. Now, going deeper into this recent “City Of Gods” collaboration, Alicia Keys breathtaking vocals guide listeners into a sense of euphoria. As Ye and Fivio Foreign take on the single, the amount of talent in this collaboration is definitely unmatched. Once again The Chainsmokers never fail to amaze us as they takeover 2022 in the best way possible and we could not be happier with the result.

Be sure to listen to “City Of Gods” below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas