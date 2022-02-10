The Chemical Brothers announce a huge open-air show in Yorkshire this summer

By Samantha Reis 20

Are you ready for a chemical summer? Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, better known on the electronic music circuit as The Chemical Brothers have announced a massive open-air show in Yorkshire this summer. The event will take place on June 26, at the grounds of Castle Howard, the lavish estate featured on Netflix‘s period drama Bridgerton.

The announcement has made its way around social media after the electronic music duo’s tweet announced this exciting live performance for this summer. According to the official information released, the event will be produced so that its attendees can experience something extraordinary as it promises to ‘create its own transcendent audio/visual space where the audience can lose themselves for the duration of the set‘. The ticket sale starts this Friday, February 11, from 10 am GMT here.

This is another piece of the giant puzzle that tells you that The Chemical Brothers are here and brimming with fibre. Last year, they dropped the incredible single ‘The Darkness That You Fear‘ after a hiatus from releases since the 2019 album ‘No Geography‘. But geography is not lacking in the duo’s schedule. In addition to this Yorkshire event, The Chemical Brothers are part of the headliners of the All Points East alongside Kraftwerk, Tame Impala, The National, Disclosure and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, at London’s Victoria Park.

Last year The Chemical Brothers made the earth shake in Glasgow, due to their musical leverage. Their set at the TRNSMT festival was reportedly heard eight miles away, showing that their music reaches far and wide. This massive show on the stunning grounds of York’s Castle Howard promises to be no quieter. If you don’t want to miss it, grab your ticket now.

Image Credit: The Chemical Brothers (Press)