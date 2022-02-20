The Martin Garrix Show returns for its fifth season on Friday February 25

By Jackson Naffa 17

For the first time in what will be almost two years, The Martin Garrix Show is finally going to return for its fifth season on Friday, February 25.

The widely popular YouTube series gives fans an up-close and personal look into the life of one of the world’s biggest DJ-producers, Martin Garrix. The docu-series has been a staple of Garrix’s career for the past seven years; we can’t wait to see what this new season brings!

As Covid-19 restrictions have slowly eased across the world and countries are starting to open up again, the brand-new episodes of The Martin Garrix Show will take viewers behind the scenes of Garrix’s first shows since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first episode of the brand-new season kicks off with a deep dive into Garrix’s AREA21 project together with Maejor, which will include the creative process of their debut album ‘Greatest Hits Vol. 1’ which dropped in November. The album features hits such as ‘Followers’, ‘La La La’ and ‘Lovin’ Every Minute’.

Previous seasons of The Martin Garrix Show would see new episodes drop weekly, however for the fifth season, episodes will drop at various times throughout the year, keeping fans on their toes in anticipation!

The last episode of season four took viewers behind the scenes of the UEFA EURO 2020 anthem ‘We Are The People’ featuring Bono and The Edge, which didn’t officially release until last May. Other notable episodes include his performance at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, discovering that he would miss shows to recover from a broken ankle and meeting Dean Lewis for the first time.

You can watch the trailer for season five of The Martin Garrix Show down below, we’ll be sure to let you know when the full episode drops!

Image Credit: Press