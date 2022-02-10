Tomorrowland unveil full 2022 lineup for all three weekends

By Ellie Mullins 6

After unveiling the stage hosts, the time has come to dive into the full lineup that Tomorrowland 2022 has on offer, which is expanded even further than its usual stacked amount of names due to the extra third weekend being added. Yesterday, the festival unveiled Carola, Jana Vitiligo, Mandidextrous, Moore Kismet, Odssey and Ray Ray as a powerful symbol of announcing artists who embody the values of freedom, respect, diversity, and solidarity and now they have dropped the full list of names.

In true Tomorrowland fashion, they always love to drop surprises in the forms of special sets or incredible B2B sets and they have done just that this year. Alesso presents Eclipse is something that has caught many people’s eyes, and we’ll have to wait to see just exactly what that entails when he performs this special set on the Sunday of Weekend 2 at the iconic Freedom stage. There’s also good news for Eric Prydz fans, as not only is his HOLO concept back but it will be present on all three weekends so no one has to miss out on this mindblowing design. In terms of B2B sets, fans can enjoy the likes of Afrojack B2B R3HAB, HI-LO B2B REBŪKE, Adam Beyer B2B Maceo Plex, DubVision B2B Matisse & Sadko, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Timmy Trumpet and many more. With a great mix of regulars such as Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, Nicky Romero and many more and artists making their Tomorrowland debut such as ACRAZE and Moore Kismet and even more playing the mainstage for the first time such as MORTEN and Third Party, there is something for everyone.

Discover the massive full Tomorrowland 2022 lineup poster below, or see the stage, day and weekend splits here. More information about pre-registering and buying tickets can be found here.

Image credit: Tomorrowland (via Facebook)