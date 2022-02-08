Tomorrowland unveil stage hosts for 2022 edition

By Ellie Mullins 6

Following the exciting confirmation that not only is Tomorrowland in Belgium back for business, and it now has three weekends, they have now unveiled their stage hosts ahead of the first few artists announcements due to start from tomorrow. Partly famous for their incredible and immersive stage designs, they are sure to fill them with nothing but the best stage hosts which span multiple different electronic genres, encompassing everything that an electronic music lover would ever need.

Those who have been to Tomorrowland over the past years will notice the return of familiar stage host favourites in the form of labels such as Afterlife, Anjunabeats, Barong Family, Monstercat, KNTXT, Rampage and STMPD. On the other hand, some newer faces to the stage hosting game such as Reinier Zonneveld‘s Filth On Acid, Diplo‘s Higher Ground and iconic London club Printworks will also be offering up their carefully crafted roster of artists for the first time. On the hardstyle front, aside from Q-Dance fans can find Sub Zero Project presents Renaissance Of Rave and Da Tweekaz‘s Tweeka Mania, whereas house lovers can find solace in the Defected stage. Netsky and Lost Frequencies will both be bringing their friends along for their stage hosting journeys too, and the likes of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Vini Vici will be present on the Smash The House and Alteza Records stages.

With many stage hosts being present throughout all three weekends, fans won’t have to miss out no matter which weekend they decide to go to. Along with the stage hosts announcements, the first artist names are being revealed from tomorrow, 9 February and the full lineup will be revealed on 10 February.

If you want to secure your tickets for what will be one of the most talked about events of the year once again, click here. You can view the full Tomorrowland stage hosts poster below. Which stage are you most excited to be at?

Image credit: Tomorrowland (via Facebook)