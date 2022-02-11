Tube & Berger present fresh new single ‘Ice Cold’ feat. Armaja: Premiere

By Ouranios Savva 22

In an exclusive We Rave You premiere, Tube & Berger have just dropped a fresh new single in the form of ‘Ice Cold.’ Well-known for their distinct techno-house sound, the German-duo have produced yet another eclectic track, with the addition of emerging artist Armaja on vocals, elevating this certified hit to a different dimension. Opting for a more futuristic sound with this latest release, ‘Ice Cold’ is the epitome of a track that will have listeners embark on the most captivating and yet meaningful of journeys.

Having also worked in the past with Armaja’s front man Goatchy, their collaboration entitled ‘All I Want‘ left a lasting impression on fans alike, with the duo also responsible for some of the most memorable tech-house productions, in the form of ‘Imprint of Pleasure,’ and ‘Set Free.’ Enhancing their presence within the dance scene at every given chance, Tube & Berger have mastered their craft to the utmost of perfection, and in turn, have been blessing us all with one ground-breaking track after the other. Portraying a clear message with each of their productions, ‘Ice Cold’ is no different, with the duo stating the following;

“We wanted to give people hope & strength during these cold days, with this ambition resulting in our collaboration with Armaja. ‘Ice Cold’ will warm your frozen hearts, with its beautiful acoustic guitar & topped with the unique voice of Armaja‘s front man – Goatchy. Resulting in a driving beat & an ultra-catchy bassline, this combination is sure to bring back the heat to dance floors – all over the globe.”

Destined for nothing other than success, ‘Ice Cold’ will most definitely have you out of your seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor. Accustomed to the production of banger’s over the years, Tube & Berger have set out on continuing right from where they left off, and if this latest release is anything to go by, we can’t wait for what the future holds for this multi-talented duo of artist(s). Out now via Virgin Records, be sure to check out this masterpiece of a track below, as we are more than certain that ‘Ice Cold’ will leave a lasting impact on each and everyone who gets their hands on it. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Tube & Berger x Armaja (Press)