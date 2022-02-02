Ultra Music Festival unveils third and final phase of line up before return to Miami next month

By Creighton Branch 20

With each day, the excitement of finally reuniting in Miami for Ultra Music Festival after a multiple-year hiatus becomes more of a reality. However, nothing makes the party that will commence in south Florida seem more real than the actual unveiling of Ultra’s line up. We have already seen the announcement of the first two phases, but now the prestigious festival is capping off historic billing with the reveal of its third and final phase.

Shared across Ultra’s social media pages yesterday, the festival promoters made sure to give fans the experience to see a diverse group of dance acts. The line up was already one of the best in recent history, but now, with the addition of over 60 artists, Ultra has made sure this is a “can’t miss” return.

With an already massive headlining bill, UMF still included one more main act with KSHMR as he will bring his unforgettable “The Live Experience” to Miami that will feature an orchestral show. Along with the headliners, comes some amazing supporting talent. The most prominent act of the new phase is Krewella, who will be coming to town fresh off their new album release. Others include Slushii, Kill The Noise, JOYRYDE and Ghastly’s back-to-back alias, GHOST RYDER.

As it has throughout all phase announcements, one name continues to be blurred out on the headliner’s list. The speculation across the dance community is that slot will be the return of Hardwell, but there is no official word on if that belief is to be true.

Regardless, the final phase puts a period on what will be an amazing homecoming for the beloved festival celebrated with a stacked lineup. Now the only thing left to do is wait for March 25th.

See the full line up below. Tickets to Ultra Music Festival can still be purchased here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com