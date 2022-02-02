Search

 

 

Universal Music Group
Featured, Industry, News

Universal Music Group expands on deal with Twitch and Amazon Music to provide more content

By
34

Universal Music Group are no strangers to inking big deals with some of the world’s most popular and innovative companies. They continue to be on the forward-thinking end of the music industry, and as of two days ago, that trend held true as they announced their expansion on their deal with Twitch and Amazon Music.

The new agreement within the partnership will further the engagement and experiences that customers can have with artists and vice versa. First, Amazon will now offer even more content for listeners to consume. This content includes live streams, more music in Ultra HD, HD, and spatial audio, artist merchandise and exclusive experiences.

“UMG has been a strategic collaborator for us, as we continue to evolve our service and bring our customers even more ways to engage with their favorite artists, and discover new music.” – Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music, Press Release

The Twitch agreement will now allow the Universal Music Group to create artist-specific channels that will feature unique experiences and more music-based content throughout the platform.

“Twitch embodies a creator-first culture, including empowering musicians. Now, more than ever, we’re excited to work with UMG in an effort to further broaden the scope of tools available for their artists to engage with fans, while also providing new avenues for their artists to earn meaningful income while streaming on Twitch.” – Tracy Chan, Head of Music at Twitch, Press Release

The gap in which artists can interact with consumers continues to grow smaller each day. As we move into the move future, it is best to expect even more deals such as this one.

Image Credit: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tags: , ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]