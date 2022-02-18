Gaining momentum with each release, you have also seen multiple household names support your track’s on the biggest of stages worldwide. Could you describe the feeling of seeing your own productions gain the recognition that they deserve, and how inspiring is this for you as your career progresses?

“The fact that I have already been supported by many famous names in the scene is proof for me personally that my music is well received in the scene and accepted by DJs and fans. There is nothing better.”

Signed under some of the most renowned record labels in the industry, we would like to know the main factors that enhance your drive to succeed, as well as how significant has each musical endeavor been for your career at this moment in time?

“Record companies help with the realization of the project and the marketing. It’s nice to work with professional people. Knowing that the music is well received and people like it increases my will to continue developing. It was definitely important to have made the right decisions at the right time.”

Impacting the dance scene and not only, COVID-19 has been a contributing factor on the live industry for the better part of two years now. How has the global pandemic affected you as an artist, and what are the key areas that you have been focusing on during these uncertain times?

“COVID is an issue that just pisses us all off even more, isn’t it? Since I have done almost no live shows up to this point (with a few exceptions in the beginning of my career) and have only focused on producing, releasing and marketing my songs, COVID has had little impact on my music career.”

With 2022 now in full swing, could you give us an insight on any upcoming Van Snyder releases, as well as any future plans that you may have going forward?