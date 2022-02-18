Van Snyder opens up about main inspirations, his latest release ‘I Wanna Go’ and more: Interview
Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, Van Snyder (real name Imre Kis) has been blessing fans alike with each of his unique releases, and in turn, creating the most enticing of music portfolios that we have witnessed to date. Taking the industry by storm, the Dutch-born DJ/producer has seen his tracks gain both traction as well as the support of some the biggest names within our community, whilst his signature House sound is embodied in each and every one of his productions. Signed by some of the most well-renowned record labels, Van Snyder is the epitome of an artist that has mastered his craft to perfection, and we are all for it. With this said, we couldn’t be any happier and excited to have caught up with the man of the moment, as he opens up about the main inspirations and influences in his career, his latest singe ‘I Wanna Go,’ upcoming EP releases and much more.
Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on the main inspiration(s) that led to music production, as well as any influences that have contributed to your emergence within the dance scene?
“Hello, thank you very much for the interview. I’m happy to give you an insight. It all started in 2006, when I was still a young 16 years old, when I visited well-known Austrian clubs for the first time. I loved to watch the DJ spinning and with time I thought I wanted to do the same. A few years later I started producing my own music and the first time around the end of 2008 I asked an Austrian dance label to release one of my songs. The song was finally taken. Over time, more contacts in the scene to labels and other DJs/producers developed and so the whole thing finally started to roll.”
With House the prominent genre surrounding your releases, we would like to know the impact that your signature sound has had thus far on your career, and whether you have considered of taking different musical routes as time progresses?
“Since I always liked to listen to house music, I thought to myself at the age of about 20, I want to do that too and so I started to produce first Electro House, then Progressive and also Big Room. House music inspired me a lot in my ideas and helped me to become what I am today. Whether I will take other musical paths can be but well possible. I also like to produce and release in the hardstyle scene, for example the song ‘People On‘ together with the German DJ and producer Withard.”
Fresh of the success of your latest release, ‘I Wanna Go,’ could you provide us with a further look on how this track came to be, as well as the overall thought process when producing this certified hit?
“With ‘I Wanna Go’ I thought about producing and releasing a slap house song for once. I started with an instrumental and then searched and found the right vocals to go with it. ‘I Wanna Go’ was created and released via Global Rockstar.”
Having only recently released your ‘El Cartel’ EP with TOROK, as well as having another EP on the way in due course, we would like to know how significant collaboration’s have been thus far in your career, and what musical attributes are gained when working with various artists within our community?
“I have had a very close friendship with TOROK for about 1 to 2 years. We have already collaborated on many renowned songs in this short time, also under different pseudonyms. I really like collaborating with other DJs and producers because it’s a way to exchange ideas and learn new things.”
Gaining momentum with each release, you have also seen multiple household names support your track’s on the biggest of stages worldwide. Could you describe the feeling of seeing your own productions gain the recognition that they deserve, and how inspiring is this for you as your career progresses?
“The fact that I have already been supported by many famous names in the scene is proof for me personally that my music is well received in the scene and accepted by DJs and fans. There is nothing better.”
Signed under some of the most renowned record labels in the industry, we would like to know the main factors that enhance your drive to succeed, as well as how significant has each musical endeavor been for your career at this moment in time?
“Record companies help with the realization of the project and the marketing. It’s nice to work with professional people. Knowing that the music is well received and people like it increases my will to continue developing. It was definitely important to have made the right decisions at the right time.”
Impacting the dance scene and not only, COVID-19 has been a contributing factor on the live industry for the better part of two years now. How has the global pandemic affected you as an artist, and what are the key areas that you have been focusing on during these uncertain times?
“COVID is an issue that just pisses us all off even more, isn’t it? Since I have done almost no live shows up to this point (with a few exceptions in the beginning of my career) and have only focused on producing, releasing and marketing my songs, COVID has had little impact on my music career.”
With 2022 now in full swing, could you give us an insight on any upcoming Van Snyder releases, as well as any future plans that you may have going forward?
“In 2022, for example, I’m still planning a joint EP with TOROK and Mr. Sid on Tiger Records Germany, which will be released June 2022. More information on that coming soon. There are many more projects and releases planned for the future.”
The most unique of insights, Van Snyder has been captivating his audiences and not only, with the future just as bright as the present. A rising star within the dance scene, be sure to check out his most recent release ‘I Wanna Go’ below, as we gear up for a string of new releases as time progresses. Enjoy!
Image Credit: Van Snyder (via Facebook)