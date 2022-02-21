Vini Vici unite with Omiki for an eclectic psytrance collaboration ‘In The Middle’ on Alteza Records: Listen

By Yotam Dov

Legendary psytrance duo Vini Vici have been leaving their own mark within the electronic industry for the better part of over two decades now, and in turn, have been blessing us all with one mesmerising production after the other. Enhancing their presence at every given chance, the Israeli DJ/producer’s have this time round opted for a more defying sound, as they team up with Omiki for the release of ‘In The Middle’ via Alteza Records.

Having previously joined forces for the release of ‘Far From Home,’ featuring also Timmy Trumpet, the undeniable chemistry surrounding each artist’s signature sound is evident throughout, as each musical element will entice listeners in the most unique and captivating of ways. A true gem of a track, ‘In The Middle’ offers a combination of the Vini Vici sound that we all know and love, but at the same time, also ensures that an infusion of melodies and genre-defying styles, have been implemented to the utmost of perfection, and thus leading to the most thrilling of drops.

“It is not with every release that we feel we bring something new to the table. But with this one, it is a special combination between the Psy-Trance world and Melodic Techno, and we feel that we are doing something that everyone will find something to like. This is one of our special releases we’ve done in a while.” – Vini Vici

Hailing also from Israel himself, Omiki has been taking the dance scene by storm, one progressive trance masterpiece at a time. Adding the musical element that will take this latest collaboration to even further heights, we can’t help but feel a sense of euphoria throughout the entirety of ‘In The Middle.’ Accompanied by the most soothing of vocals, listeners will most definitely be embarking on the most awe-inspiring of journeys, with this different approach one for the history books.

“This is my second collaboration with Vini Vici and without a doubt I can say that we have brought something innovative that combines a lot of styles and influences from electronic music. For me it’s one of the special tracks and I can not wait to see the reaction of the crowd once they listen to ‘In The Middle.’” – Omiki

Out now, ‘In The Middle’ will most definitely have you feeling some type of way. As extraordinary as their next release, we are more certain that this latest track will feature on all the biggest stages worldwide, and in turn, leave its own lasting legacy within the dance community’s most unique repertoires. Be sure to check out this masterpiece of a collaboration in all its glory below, and don’t forget to let us know what you think in the comments section. Enjoy!

