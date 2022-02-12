Welcome to “Galaxy”: The 184-foot Burning Man superyacht

By Creighton Branch 45

Boats and music festivals are probably not a combination you ever thought you would see. However, we live in a new age where anything is possible. And the merger of both worlds has been accomplished as just recently, two anonymous owners renovated a 184-foot yacht to resemble, Burning Man.

Named “Galaxy,” 2005 Benetti superyacht is without a doubt one of a kind. Undergoing a five-month renovation to become what it is now, “Galaxy” features many callbacks that resemble the famous festival. First, the entire main deck is now a fully-functioning nightclub. The interior design is one to marvel at as it is best described as “a moody fantasyland that can double as a nightclub, art gallery and social hall.” However, it also features many areas that are intended for relaxation and finding inner peace.

“Galaxy isn’t just another white superyacht on the French Riviera. The yacht is its own out-of-world destination that touches all your senses and excites and embraces you with its energy.” – Sarah Colbon, co-founder of Njord by Bergman Design House

Beyond just the inside, the expansive main deck features a “floating private member’s club” that includes mood lighting and a DJ nook. But that is not all. Guests who intend on staying overnight on the yacht will find themselves treated to suites that resemble the planets. With “Venus and Saturn [having] beautiful light pearls and golds, while Mars has striking earthy red tones.”

“This yacht shows how design can be done differently in every way. It ranges from a new type of owner to the ways that collaborations between the designers and yard can actually change the whole refit process. I think Galaxy is going to really shine.” – Sarah Colbon

Feature image Credit: Njord by Bergman