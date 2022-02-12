When is the Coinbase NFT marketplace coming out?

By Theonlymajed 21

Coinbase will soon be launching its highly anticipated NFT marketplace only in the US and then expanding to other countries. Coinbase has always been making it easier for consumers to get into the crypto space, the exchange simplified buying BTC, and helped educate a generation regarding different crypto coins. Buying an NFT has never been easy, and Coinbase’s goal is to make it as simple as possible, as Coinbase stated:

“We’re making NFTs more accessible by building user-friendly interfaces that put the complexity behind the scenes.”

The exchange has over 74 million users from 100 countries, making it simpler to buy, mint, and sell NFTs to the public; it is also making it possible for consumers to buy NFTs without crypto, by collaborating with MasterCard. With 74 million users joining or getting educated about NFTs you can already imagine the impact this will have on the industry and creators. Coinbase is putting creators first, making it simple to mint and sell NFTs with just a few clicks of a button, which other marketplaces failed to do because of their complicated website and instructions.

“Creating an NFT should be as simple as tapping a few buttons. Anything more complicated is a barrier to creativity. Coinbase NFT will be a peer-to-peer marketplace that empowers the imagination. With an intuitive design built on top of a decentralized marketplace, Coinbase NFT puts the art and artist’s experience at the forefront.”

There has not been any official announcement regarding the launch of the marketplace, however, users can join the waiting list here. Members can get early access by referring others. The more you refer, the bigger the chance to get in; over 3 million people have already signed up. Coinbase is already collaborating with major collectors and artists such as 3lau and many more.

Image credit: press