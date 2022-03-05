5 essential electronic dance music and hip-hop crossovers

By Yotam Dov 18

Different people have preferences when it comes to music genres. However, most people tend to love a little bit of many genres and will listen to the different genres depending on their mood. The same applies to music creators. They create crossover genres or mash-ups of two or more genres to produce sounds that appeal to audiences beyond their circle. In this article, we’ll talk about five of the most important electronic dance music and hip-hop crossovers we have heard recently.

Tiesto – Boom (feat. Gucci Mane)

In 2017 Tiesto and Sevenn linked up to create BOOM, which became an absolute smasher in the world of Electronic Dance Music (EDM). With Tiesto being an OG in EDM, the song was winning from day one.

Months later, the duo reached out to Gucci Mane as the hype of their track was dying out, and as expected, the EDM-hip hop hybrid took the audience by storm.

With Gucci mane’s hip-hop prowess in the mix, BOOM was a quick sell attracting massive crowds in some of the biggest hip-hop venues in America.

Swedish House Mafia – Lifetime (With Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake)

It would be fair to say Swedish House Mafia wasn’t a thing before blending their style with popular genres like hip-hop. It’s not that the group comprising Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Axwell didn’t create good music before then.

But the truth is their collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake put them on a whole new level. The hit has such a mysterious edge that it creates a massive appeal to fans in house music and hip-hop genres.

Solomun – Ocean (feat. Jamie Foxx)

Solomun, an iconic figure in the dance music world, teamed up with Jamie Foxx in his firth release single – Ocean. With Solomun and Jamie Foxx being some of the greatest artists in their genre of music, Ocean was a dance jam at its most refined.

The song has an infectious groovy vibe, a thick bassline, and lyrics that appeal to hip-hop lovers without losing appeal to EDM fans.

Marshmello – Preached (feat. Lil Dusty G)

You probably heard of Lil Dusty G with the release of this song, but that guy has been a long time, only that he’s mainly been doing his thing underground.

The track Preach, in which Lil Dusty collaborates with Marshmello, has catapulted him into the limelight, and you’ll probably see more of him going forward.

The track is a fusion of hip-hop, dark rock, a little bit of EDM, and a rich string melody. The production of this track has also seen Marsmello steer away from his usual EDM to fuse other genres.

David Guetta – Hey Mama Ft. Nicki Minaj

Hey Mama, a collaboration between a French DJ and producer Guetta, hit the airwaves in March 2015. The EMD hip-hop mash-up took the world charts by storm, peaking at position 8 in the billboard to 100.

This track solidifies the music as a universal language theory by its performance worldwide, making it to the top 10 in countries such as Australia, the UK, France, Hungary, Germany, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Lebanon, Israel, and others.