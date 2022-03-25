Above & Beyond present their first film score for ‘The Last Glaciers’: Listen

The legendary UK-based trio Above & Beyond have just released their debut film score for The Last Glaciers, produced by the highly renowned filmmaker Craig Nelson and the British-Chinese restaurateur Malcolm Wood. Based on the highly concerning issue of the rapidly changing climate, the 40-minute long film was released in select IMAX theatres back on 22nd March. With this debut, the trio has followed the likes of Daft Punk, The Chemical Brothers, and Skrillex who have also produced film scores in the past.

Here’s the opinion that the group shares about their new venture with this short film –

“It was an honour to be invited by Craig [Leeson] to compose the score for The Last Glaciers. For the musical direction, we felt it important for the score to reflect the beauty of our changing planet that Craig had elegantly captured. Stylistically we wanted to combine our largely electronic musical background with live orchestra to create a hybrid score. It was important to us that the score both reflect the challenges facing the world today, and those faced by Craig as an individual and filmmaker over the course of filming. As well as conveying a sense of urgency, we wanted the score to portray an optimistic tone, and to encourage a positive call to action from the viewer.” – Jono Grant (Above & Beyond)

Be sure to check out the official soundtrack from The Last Glaciers by Above & Beyond below –

