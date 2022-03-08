Above & Beyond welcome back Mat Zo to trance with ‘Always Do’: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 18

Trance heavyweights Above & Beyond have teamed up with none other than Mat Zo to deliver their very first collaboration, ‘Always Do’ on Anjunabeats.

‘Always Do’ is a staple in any trance collection, with its chilling vocals, driving bass lines and uplifting sounds, it’s sure to make you feel some kind of way. This track was one of the most anticipated ID tracks from the trio’s Group Therapy 450 show in London last September, where they played a monumental 2-hour set; you can view the tracklist (and watch the live set) here. ‘Always Do’ was a mainstay in their Anjunafamily Reunion Tour across the United States last year too, which featured two sold-out nights at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre. This might be their first collaboration, however Mat Zo did remix their all-time classic ‘Thing Called Love’ featuring Richard Bedford an entire decade ago in 2012. It also marks Above and Beyond’s first collaboration since 2018, where they released ‘Long Way From Home’ with Spencer Brown and RBBTS. Mat Zo has delved into many different genres over the years, but this track is his first ‘true’ trance record since his last studio album ‘Illusion of Depth’ late in 2020.

Above & Beyond are gearing up to play some monumental festival sets this year, with the trio booked in for Beyond Wonderland, Ultra Europe and Tomorrowland. Mat Zo will be performing at the upcoming Anjunabeats label shows in London and Miami over the coming weeks; he’ll also be at The Gorge for Group Therapy Weekender 2022 in July, alongside fellow label stars Andrew Bayer, Genix and Oliver Smith just to name a few. For more information regarding London and Miami, please click here, and for more information regarding The Gorge, please click here.

You can stream 'Always Do' by Above & Beyond and Mat Zo down below



