Amelie Lens & Exhale Records release compilation album to raise funds for Ukraine

By Jack Spilsbury 11

Over the past few weeks, there have been humongous efforts across the industry to raise funds for Ukrainian Citizens suffering through the Humanitarian crisis caused by the Russian invasions. From protests to live events, millions in funds have already been raised, now however Belgian producer and DJ Amelie Lens and her label Exhale Records are releasing a compilation release to raise even more funds for the Ukrainian people.

Titled ‘Together with Ukraine’ and containing 14 tracks, all of the compilations proceeds will be going directly to the Ministry of Social Policy in Ukraine which will provide much-needed food, shelter, medicine, financial aid and more for the people of Ukraine. Artists included in the compilation include Exhale Records longstanding residents the likes of ANNA, Charlie Sparks and Lokier. Amelie Lens is of course present on the compilation herself, with the first track of ‘Together with Ukraine’ being a brand new rework of her track ‘Purge’, a collaboration with Farrago.

Aside from the compilation album, Exhale Records and Amelie Lens have gone even further to raise funds, on March 17-19 the label organised a donation drive in the Lens hometown of Antwerp where clothes, food and other things were donated by the general public and fans. To donate you can either buy the LP via Bandcamp here or you can donate to the Ministry of Social Policy directly here. Check out previews of the compilation album ‘Together with Ukraine’ on SoundCloud below.

Image Credit: Amelie Lens (via Facebook)