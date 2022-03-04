Avicii surpasses 1 billion Spotify stream mark with iconic hit ‘The Nights’

To this very day, Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) has been gracing our scene with the lasting legacy that was left behind ever since his tragic passing. Inspiring generation after generation, the Swedish icon ensured that through his music fans alike would have the opportunity of discovering the most soulful and emotive of auras, whilst each production could only further enhance his presence as one of, if not, the dance industry’s most loved of acts. With this said, a track that Avicii himself held close to his heart, has reached the most mesmersing of milestones, as ‘The Nights‘ has just surpassed the 1 billion stream mark on Spotify.

Having achieved the same exact feat for his hit anthem with Aloe Blacc, ‘Wake Me Up,’ it was only a matter of time until history would repeat itself, and what better way than with a track whose primary message centers around living our lives to the fullest. Written alongside singer/songwriter Nicholas Furlong back in 2014, ‘The Nights’ was actually listed as a bonus track on the Swedes’ sophomore album ‘Stories,’ and ever since has been growing in popularity, now also translated as streams and views online. Initially titled as ‘My Father Told Me,’ Avicii produced the track as an ode to his father, and in turn portrayed a message of how short life can actually be, and more significantly how making the most of every moment is what really matters overtime.

Meaningful to say the least, ‘The Nights’ is yet another small glimpse in the genius mind of Avicii, with each musical element implemented to the utmost of perfection. Offering the most awe-inspiring of lyrics, listeners are captivated throughout, and thus, it comes to no surprise that this particular track has reached the most impressive of landmarks. Encompassing his love for music in the most euphoric of ways, we will most definitely be preserving Avicii’s memory as time progresses, and at the same time celebrate and promote every single achievement that this legendary act is presented with. For the time being however, be sure to feel all nostalgic with us, as you can listen to ‘The Nights’ in all its glory below. Enjoy!

