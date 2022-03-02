Avicii’s iconic remix of Armin van Buuren’s ‘Drowning’ turns 11 years old

By Ouranios Savva

Leaving his mark in the most awe-inspiring of ways, Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) was not only a true pioneer of music, but also a visionary of everything that the dance scene has been accustomed to during his short time among us. Impacting millions of souls on the daily, the Swedish-born DJ/producer left a lasting legacy behind, with each of his tracks, a clear representation of what he had set out to achieve within our community. Better known for his iconic dance anthems, the likes of ‘I Could Be The One‘ and ‘Wake Me Up,’ were just a mere glimpse of the musical genius of Avicii. With this said, a remix that may have slipped by the mainstream consciousness has just turned 11 years old, and that is no other than his own rendition of Armin van Buuren’s ‘Drowning.’

Elevating the already enormous hit to even further heights, Avicii ensured that his signature piano progressive house style would feature prominently, and in turn enticing listeners to the most emotional but at the same time euphoric of sounds. A track that is most definitely at the very top of Avicii collaborations, it was only fitting that Laura V’s distinctive vocal capacity would be ensuring the masterpiece of a track that was unveiled before our eyes. Arguably one of the Swedish icon’s most emotive of remixes, each musical element was implemented to the utmost of perfection, and in turn, we were all blessed with nothing short than a track for the ages.

Timeless in every sense, on the 11th anniversary of ‘Drowning’ (Avicii Remix), we cannot help but feel both emotional and nostalgic of everything that this legendary artist had to offer, and in turn pay our own tribute to this iconic track and the genius mind behind it. Sometimes lost in the most impressive of repertoires that the dance scene has seen, Avicii’s approach to music production was something out of the ordinary, and despite the success of some of his biggest hits, remixes such as this one further indicate the musical prowess of this multifaceted artist. Be sure to reminisce with us, as you can check out Avicii’s remix of Armin van Buuren’s ‘Drowning’ in all its glory below. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Avicii, Armin van Buuren