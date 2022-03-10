Axwell and R3HAB to perform at the upcoming Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix

By Jackson Naffa

The 2022 Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is set to welcome world-renowned DJs Axwell and R3HAB to perform on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27 respectively. All Formula 1 ticket holders will have access to see Axwell and R3HAB perform for the after-race concerts. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place on the brand-new Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday March 27, which will be just the second round of the 2022 Formula 1 season. It’s also Formula 1’s newest, longest and fastest street circuit.

Both artists are no strangers to Saudi Arabia, with both of them having performed at MDLBEAST’s flagship SOUNDSTORM festival in December last year. Axwell will perform after the qualifying on the Saturday, and R3HAB will perform after the race itself on the Sunday.

It’s quite the surprise to see Axwell performing a solo show at this time, particularly because of his current Swedish House Mafia commitments; they’re set to drop their brand-new album, ‘Paradise Again’ next month, as well as embark on a tour across North America and Europe beginning in July. They’ve also just released a single with Sting, ‘Redlight’. R3HAB has also been busy on the release front, dropping collaborations with Timmy Trumpet, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and even remixing the likes of Ed Sheeran and Maisy Kay. He’s also locked in for some massive shows this year all across Europe, including yet another back-to-back set with Afrojack, this time at Tomorrowland.

Electronic music and Formula 1 aren’t at all strangers to one another, with many DJs having performed at their races on many occasions. The most recent performance was by none other than Martin Garrix in last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, who was only to perform if fellow Dutchman Max Verstappen was to win the title for 2021.

We can’t wait to see Axwell and R3HAB perform; for more information regarding the 2022 Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, please click here.

Image credits: rukes.com