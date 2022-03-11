Black Coffee announces new summer residency at Hï Ibiza

By Jack Spilsbury 12

Superstar South African DJ and producer Black Coffee – who also celebrates his birthday today – has been gracing the island of Ibiza for many years now. It seems like 2022 will be no different as it has just been announced that the Grammy-nominated producer will be taking to the decks at Hï Ibiza a part of his brand new residency.

Taking place every Saturday from 14th May to 1st October, Black Coffee will be blessing the crowd at the iconic white isles venue, playing his incredible tunes the likes of ‘Drive’ and ‘Ready For You’. It’s not only South African house beats that should be expected, as the DJ and venue promise immersive visuals throughout its elegantly designed space. A star-studded lineup of guests and Ibiza staple artists will also be gracing the decks every weekend, with the lineup to be announced soon. Black Coffee himself discusses this new residency when he states:

“Summer is always a special time of year because my residency at Hï Ibiza really allows me to explore every aspect of my sound. It is going to be amazing to get back to the island and play music at a venue so close to my heart, with a crowd who really let me go really deep into the music I love. The countdown is on!“

With only a few months until the residency kicks off, make sure you grab your tickets via the official Hï Ibiza website here and let us know if you’ll be seeing Black Coffee performing live when you jet off to Ibiza this summer.

Image Credit: Press