Calvin Harris lists his Beverly Hills mansion for $25 million

By Nicole Pepe 18

Earlier last month, Calvin Harris listed his breathtaking Beverly Hills home for nearly $25 million. The property was purchased back in 2014 and has since been renovated.

The home sits nuzzled between other star-studded celebrities and is a whopping 2.7 acres. There are five standalone structures on the property including the main residence, a two-story guest home, that is currently being used as two separate full state-of-the-art recording studios, a five-car garage with elevator access to a private in-home movie theater, a security office guest unit and the most incredible home gym and basketball court you will find in a single-family residence. Some other notable specs of Harris’ house are the gourmet chef’s kitchen and wine cellar. The outdoor area is also divine, as it has a custom-built pergola and barbecue area, massive pool, spa, and prime outdoor seating and fire pit. In total, this home has 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Calvin Harris has been keeping busy though, as he announced that he is a confirmed resident of Ushuaïa Ibiza where he is expected to perform from early June to early September. Fans are also speculating that Harris could potentially be releasing a follow-up album to his 2017 release ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1’.

For more information on his beautiful $25 million home, you can find the official listing here.

Calvin Harris’ Mansion (via Amitrano/Douglas Elliman Realty), Calvin Harris (via AP/Associated Press)