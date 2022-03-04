Calvin Harris teases possible release of ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’

By Jack Spilsbury 11

It’s been almost 5 years since Scottish DJ and Producer Calvin Harris released his critically acclaimed album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1‘ on 30 June 2017. Charting high across the world and spanning hits with the likes of superstars Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean and more, it seems like the producer is finally ready for the next chapter as he teases a possible ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2‘.

Although nothing is officially confirmed, Calvin Harris did take to Twitter recently to cryptically allude to the possible existence of Vol. 2. In the mysterious tweet, Harris simply writes “Vol 2 is gonna be mad” which obviously sent fans into a frenzy, believing that another album is in the works and on the horizon. So what can we expect from this album? Well, one possible collaborator could be that of American singer-songwriter and producer Charlie Puth. The 30-year-old singer took to social media on February 28 to announce they had made a song together and that its quote on quote “really good”, however, that is all that has been announced. Other hints and clues mentioned by fans have been a lot less weighty, with rumours of collaborations from Madeon and SG Lewis being proposed purely based on them replying to Calvin’s original tweet.

As of the time of writing, ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ has not been officially announced let alone a release date given, but everything points to that new music from Calvin Harris is not a far way off.

Vol 2 is gonna be mad — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) March 3, 2022

Image Credit: Calvin Harris (via Facebook)