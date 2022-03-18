CamelPhat announce Ushuaïa Ibiza residency for the upcoming summer

By Jackson Naffa 30

After teasing that they’d be making a return to Ibiza a couple of weeks ago, CamelPhat have just announced that they’re set to call Ushuaïa Ibiza home this summer, with their residency taking place every Tuesday night from June 14 to September 27.

Each week, the duo will be joined by various guest DJs and friends for what will be one of the standout residencies of the summer; heavyweights Calvin Harris and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike are also on this summer’s Ushuaïa bill (thus far).

Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala, better known as CamelPhat, have become one of electronic music’s finest duos. Since their world domination with ‘Cola’ in 2017, they’ve been able to evolve their sound, release a highly successful album, as well as becoming one of Beatport’s biggest-selling artists of all time. Their acclaimed and silver-certified debut album ‘Dark Matter’ was packed with high-profile collaborations, including electronic mainstays like Ali Love, ARTBAT and Cristoph, as well as indie legends Noel Gallagher, Jake Bugg and Yannis Philippakis of Foals. More recently, CamelPhat have released tracks such as ‘One Summer’, ‘Temperament of the Beat’ and ‘The Future’, which are sure to feature heavily in their sets – particularly at their Ushuaïa residency.

This isn’t the first white-isle residency that CamelPhat have been a part of, with their Hï Ibiza residency being one of the biggest-selling parties on the island back in 2019. Since then, the boys have been busy with their sold out Dark Matter UK tour that included arena shows in Glasgow and Wembley Arena, as well as a Las Vegas residency and headline performances at festivals including Parklife, Lost & Found, Creamfields, Hideout, Kappa Future and many more.

For more information regarding dates and tickets for the CamelPhat Ushuaïa Ibiza residency, please click here.

Image Credit: CamelPhat (via Facebook)