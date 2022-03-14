Defqon.1 announces explosive lineup for 2022 edition

By Jack Spilsbury 36

Legendary hardstyle festival Defqon.1 is returning this summer for the first time post-Covid-19. Already expected to be a monumental edition due to the festival taking place across 4 days for the first time from June 23 – 26, the organisers Q-dance have taken to social media to announce the festival’s explosive full line.

Set to take place in its usual location of Biddinghuizen, the Netherlands, the festival will see over 300 iconic artists take to the stage with the likes of Coone, Headhunterz, Sub Zero Project and more across its multiple coloured stages. A brand new aspect of the festival tilted Fresh Fridays will see new talent grace the stage and artists which fans won’t expect, and every stage will have a specific focus and will see artists represented such as Bloodlust and Andy The Core. Fans can also rest assured that their favourite artists will also be represented with more artists upon the festival line up such as Radical Redemption and Act of Rage, with fan favourite segments of the festival return such as The Gathering on Thursday, The Closing Ceremony and Power Hour and a live set from Defqon.1 legends.

Defqon.1 is shaping up to see one of its best years this summer and the last remaining tickets for the festival are available via Defqon.1’s official website here where you can also check out the full lineup. To increase hype and anticipation for Defqon.1 the organisation uploaded a 41-minute promotional video including highlights of previous years, watch it on YouTube below.

Image Credit: Defqon.1 (via Facebook)