Diplo fans can soon earn passive income for streaming one of his latest singles

By Theonlymajed 2

Royal is back with a new major artist, Diplo, who is selling ownership of his latest single to fans. Lately, selling ownership appears to be the emerging norm among major artists.

3LAU developed his own NFT marketplace, “ROYAL,” in 2021, with the objective of empowering artists and promoting the notion of selling music ownership to fans. With this, he has proved that there is nothing like the special feeling of owning streaming rights to your favorite song from your favorite artist. After huge success on previous NAS and Vérité drops, Diplo is testing the new trend. Diplo will release “Don’t Forget My Love,” the first song off his newly released self-titled album, in partnership with Higher Ground, his own Mad Decent deep house brand on Royal. On Tuesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. ET, anybody may own a piece of Diplo’s music and get a lifetime of streaming royalties from his new track for the first time. This drop isn’t only for crypto enthusiasts; regular people who aren’t interested in crypto can purchase tokens using a credit card as well. Only a limited supply of 2,110 tokens will be available. Further information about the pricing and token distribution can be found below:

Tiers Available:

Gold: 2,000 tokens; 0.004% streaming royalty rights ownership for $99. Extras: Access to the collector channel in Royal official Discord

2,000 tokens; 0.004% streaming royalty rights ownership for $99. Extras: Access to the collector channel in Platinum: 100 tokens; 0.05% streaming royalty rights ownership for $999. Extras: All Gold extras + an exclusive DJ mix and first dibs on the next Diplo drop on Royal

100 tokens; 0.05% streaming royalty rights ownership for $999. Extras: All Gold extras + an exclusive DJ mix and first dibs on the next Diplo drop on Royal Diamond: 10 tokens; 0.7% streaming royalty rights ownership for $9,999. Extras: All Gold and Platinum extras + access to Diplo’s guest list at a show of your choice including a meet & greet with Diplo (festivals not included, age-restricted for 21+) and first dibs on all future Diplo drops on Royal

Diplo and Royal are currently giving away 3 gold tokens for three winners, and you can find more information below:

GIVEAWAY We just called @diplo and he wants to hook up 3 winners with a gold token representing ownership in 'Don't Forget My Love' – his drop on 3/29. TO ENTER: 💎 RT + ❤️ this tweet

💎 Follow @join_royal & @diplo Ends 3/27 @ 11:59PM ET pic.twitter.com/tzLifTeY4t — royal (@join_royal) March 24, 2022

With this, we are very excited about the future of the music industry, as it is allowing fans to support their favorite artists while also creating passive income for themselves. Diplo has always been one of the first to enter new trends and defy the odds; we are very excited about the future of the music industry because it is allowing fans to support their favorite artists while also creating passive income for themselves. In this scenario, Diplo is setting new trends, which means that other artists will follow suit, and hopefully, in the future, this will become the new norm of the music industry, where fans support artists and artists are free to create the music they would like to make without being chained by record labels.

