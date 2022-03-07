Don Diablo adds his signature style on remix of The Chainsmokers track ‘High’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 17

The Dutch DJ and producer Don Diablo is no stranger to sensational remixes, already implementing his name and sound to tracks by artists the likes of Rihanna, Panic! At the Disco and Dua Lipa. He’s back with his first remix for quite some time and his also first in 2022, remixing the already popular song ‘High’ by The Chainsmokers.

Not acting as Don Diablo’s first remix for The Chainsmokers, this ‘High’ remix follows that of remixes for the track ‘Kanye’ as well as the Americans’ collaboration with Coldplay ‘Something Just Like This’. ‘High’ builds on the original track, with the producer inflicting beautiful future house notes to the track via euphoric synths and autotuned vocals. Aligning the track to be a perfect hit on the dancefloor, the track features a lengthy drop that finds itself as an earworm for the listener that you’ll find yourself returning to again and again and also the guaranteed staple of upcoming nights out.

‘Had to REMIX this new tune by the homies The Chainsmokers for you guys and bring in the FEELS‘ – Don Diablo via Instagram

Releasing on Disruptor Records, The Don Diablo remix of ‘High’ is accompanied by an official video featuring clips from Diablo’s recent live performance in New York City, as well as past performances alongside original track creators The Chainsmokers, which you can check out on YouTube here. You can check out this unmissable remix of the track ‘High’ on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here.

Image credit: Don Diablo (via Facebook)