Dyson launch wearable purifier & noise cancelling headphones, the Dyson Zone

By Ouranios Savva 37

Launching their most recent technological advancement, multinational company Dyson emerge as the latest pioneers in headphone design, as they present us all with their first wearable purifier and at the same time noise cancelling innovative product. Introducing the Dyson Zone, this headphone and visor combo enables a whole different experience when it comes to listening to your favourite music, as it “simultaneously delivers immersive sound to the ears, and purified airflow to the nose and mouth.”

Developing the most unique of products, the Dyson Zone headphones series will look at providing the best possible solution for the urban issues of air quality and noise pollution, as the final result has emerged after a significant amount of time spent on both effective and efficient research, as well as high quality development surrounding a set of issues that are faced on the daily. Sporting a slightly dystopian design, the Dyson Zone is assisted by a still visor that runs from one ear to the other, whilst the air breathed by the wearer is filtered throughout its use. In doing so, the purifier will be capturing any sort of pollution that humans encounter when in large cities, and at the same time, will also ensure that the high fidelity over-ear headphones are blocking out all the unwanted sound(s), and in turn, enhancing the whole music listening experience.

“Air pollution is a global problem – it affects us everywhere we go. In our homes, at school, at work and as we travel, whether on foot, on a bike or by public or private transport. The Dyson Zone purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturised air pumps. After six years in development, we’re excited to deliver pure air and pure audio, anywhere.” – Jake Dyson (Chief Engineer)

A game changer in every sense of the word, the Dyson Zone will also be able to detect the pace at which the wearer is moving, as the featured sensors act as an automatic adjuster of the airflow required whilst on the go. With a battery lasting rate of 4.5 hours at the lowest purity setting, and 90 minutes if used extensively, this latest product offers the most unique of experiences, and we are all for it. More than set to become the next big thing on the market, there is no official price point as of yet, but be sure to visit Dyson’s official website for further information on the product itself. Will you be purchasing the Dyson Zone? Let us know in the comments section.

Image Credit: Dyson (Press)