EDC Las Vegas unveils stacked lineup for upcoming edition

As one of the regarded big three electronic festivals, and one of Insomniac‘s biggest festival brands, all eyes were on EDC Las Vegas to deliver a spectacular lineup as always, and they have officially done all that and more. Following the shuttle pass sale and the release of the EDC Week dates, the big event has now arrived. Dropping the full poster, they have given everything that an electronic music lover of any genre could want and more. With a lineup like this, it is more of a case of spotting who isn’t there rather than who is, as it is nearly guaranteed that your favourite DJ will be present.

Friday May 20

Kicking proceedings on the first day, there’s plenty to be excited about to get your EDC Las Vegas weekend festivities off to a great start. From mainstage mainstays such as Alan Walker, Timmy Trumpet and MEDUZA to techno titans Charlotte de Witte, Boris Brejcha, Testpilot (deadmau5‘ alias) and Ann Clue, there’s no shortage of entertainment. Other highlights out of many on day one include Ben Böhmer (LIVE), Porter Robinson with a DJ set, Sub Focus & Wilkinson present: Portals, Jauz with an Off the Deep End set, Eric Prydz and many more.

Saturday May 21

Keeping the momentum going, Saturday night is set to light up the Electric Sky in the most spectacular fashion. Attendees can be treated to Air2Earth, which is Porter Robinson’s live only alias, the first David Guetta and MORTEN B2B set ever (after their Miami one was sadly cancelled), a Detox set by Excision, a DJ set by singer Grimes, secondary sets by both Charlotte de Witte and Jauz, a mega B2B by Delta Heavy, Koven and MUZZ, the world debut of the Kaskade and deadmau5-lead project KX5 and many, many more.

Sunday May 22

Sending out the 2022 edition of EDC Las Vegas with a bang, headlining names from multiple different genres including Armin van Buuren, Zedd, REZZ, San Holo, Virtual Riot, John Summit, ILLENIUM and more will be on top form, whereas on the other hand fans can find special B2B sets from the likes of A-Trak and CRAZE, Vintage Culture and James Hype, Subtronics and Boogie T, Friction and Kanine and more.

Who are you most looking forward to seeing?

