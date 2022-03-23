Eggnarok unveils eclectic new single ‘Better Life’ feat. McKenna Alicia: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 15

Implementing a unique style of play through each of his productions, Eggnarok (real name Dongju Kim) has just blessed us all with the most eclectic of singles, entitled ‘Better Life.’ Originally from Korea, this rising star has found himself residing in Los Angeles, where he has set out on further enhancing his presence within our community, through the production of the most captivating sound(s). Releasing his first ever pop/electronic dance single, ‘Better Life’ will have listeners embark on the most captivating but yet meaningful of journeys, whilst the addition of singer/songwriter McKenna Alicia on vocals, helps elevate the track to even further heights.

Multi-faceted in every sense of the word, Eggnarok ensures that each musical element has been implemented to the utmost of perfection, and in fact, he is the sole creator of the sound design, arrangement and lyrics of his productions, with the man of the moment also capable of performing an array of instruments without limitations. Embodying his love for music at every given chance, it comes to no surprise that this latest track will have anyone feeling some type of way, with the catchy bassline and groovy drums, acting as the perfect lead up to the most awe-inspiring vocals. Mesmerizing from start to finish, ‘Better Life’ portrays a moment in time where serenity is all that exists, and in turn, the true meaning of both living and enjoying a happy life, is then captured throughout the entirety of the track.

As breathtaking as his next production(s), we can’t help but feel that sense of euphoria when listening to ‘Better Life,’ with Eggnarok acting as the true embodiment of an artist that has mastered his craft to perfection. Emphasising once more on this young artist’s distinctive sound, we are more than certain that a bright future waits ahead, with Alicia herself also ensuring that this track will be reaching the top of the charts, as her vocal abilities shine through from start to finish. A certified hit in our books, be sure to check out ‘Better Life’ in all its glory below, as well as following Eggnarok on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify for all his future endeavors. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Eggnarok (Press), McKenna Alicia (Press)