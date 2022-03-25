Electric Forest 2022 reveals stargazing additions featuring Porter Robinson’s Air2Earth, 12th Planet & more

By Alshaan Kassam 22

Calling all festival attendees preparing to attend Electric Forest 2022, this one is for you. Revealing their highly anticipated lineup for this year, the iconic festival never disappoints and we cannot wait for another year of magic. Taking place on June 23-26 in Rothbury, MI, the music, camping, and arts festival has become globally recognized not only for its unique lineups but for the unforgettable experience and vibes it has to offer. Making it a highlight of many festivalgoers’ summers, Electric Forest is definitely a one-of-a-kind experience that everyone should have the opportunity to attend. Electric Forest 2022 promises to be the reunion of a lifetime after two years away from The Forest. Highlighting an impressive and stargazing lineup of powerhouse headliners including The String Cheese Incident, GRiZ, Porter Robinson, Louis The Child, Disclosure, The Disco Biscuits, Big Gigantic, SLANDER, Fisher, and Sylvan Esso, Electric Forest is about to go off this year.

With a wide range of Forest Family favorites and upcoming artists, the festival will also feature new additions such as Fred again.., Porter Robinson’s live project Air2Earth, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Knocks, 12th Planet, DJ Holographic, Chiiild, and midwxst. Alongside previous revealed world-class artists such as CloZee, Duke Dumont, Subtronics, TOKiMONSTA, Yves Tumor, Grammy-Award winning artist Cory Henry, the mysterious production project Deathpact, globally-acclaimed artist Femi Kuti, indie sensation Toro Y Moi, hip-hop duo EARTHGANG, 17-year old breakout Moore Kismet, rapper Duckwrth, local favorites Michigander, Joe Hertler and many more. Honoring a decade, the festival recently released a short documentary “A Million Shining Lights – 10 Years of Electric Forest,” acknowledging the roots of Electric Forest and the Forest Family. Electric Forest 2022 admission wristbands are completely sold out, but many add-ons are still available, and the official wristband exchange remains open. For more information on the festival, click here.

Be sure to check out the full lineup below and let us know if you are attending in the comments.

Image Credit: Electric Forest/Press