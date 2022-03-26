Events are thriving in 2022, ticket sales surpassing pre-pandemic levels 

Some of the world’s top promoters are saying that ticket sales for events, whether it be concerts, music festivals or other events, is surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Promoters from all over the world have shared their insights into what is set to be one of the biggest years for the events industry.

“With the venues and festivals we can draw comparisons from, we’ve seen fan demand for live events higher than it was before the pandemic. The industry was in great shape before the pandemic, and it’s encouraging to see that it’s picking up where it left off. We’re generally seeing tickets selling out faster, with fans joining our Waiting List for sold-out shows in higher numbers than we’ve ever seen,” – Andrew Foggin, global head of music at Dice

“A busy schedule of major shows including the likes of Stormzy, Sam Fender and Little Mix, has certainly been one of the key drivers. But we’ve also been well aware that for many of our clients, 2022 is the first year since Covid where they’ll be able to run their usual annual events. So, not only are we feeling optimistic about the volume of current ticket sales – driven primarily by the A-list artists – but also our future pipeline with the return of several major events. As the live events industry starts to feel more reminiscent of pre-pandemic times, we’re expecting more peaks than troughs this year – even bigger than what we’re experiencing right now,” – Richard Howle, director of ticketing at The Ticket Factory

“It’s been an incredibly strong and heartening start to 2022. Demand for events is arguably at an all-time high, and we see lots of potential for growth this year which is immensely encouraging. We’re expecting 2022 and the next few years to become a landmark period for the events industries. Such is the demand for events and experiences – both domestically and abroad – event-goers are now spending up to three times more on their domestic and international event trips than even pre-Covid levels,” – Benjamin Leaver, CEO of Event Genius