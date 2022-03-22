Kanye West reportedly removed from Grammy Awards performer list

By Jack Spilsbury

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is just around the corner, taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Aside from discovering all the award winners, the night will also see starstudded performances from artists the likes of BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X among others. However, one performer being YE who is commonly known by his birth name of Kanye West has reportedly been removed from the performer’s list due to a number of reasons.

Although yet to be announced by The Recording Academy which is the organisation behind the show, news outlet Blast has reported Kanye West’s removal from the show’s performance list. The reasoning behind the removal has been stated by insiders as Ye’s “concerning online behaviour” surrounding his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media platform Instagram. This public deformation of the pair saw Instagram themselves taking action, temporarily banning the rapper from the platform for 24 hours. Kanye West has also publically insulted Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah, reportedly posting a racial slur, the organisers are concerned with both Noah and West being present on the night. The comedian from South Africa recently subtly commented on the news tweeting “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.” which has since gone viral with thousands of likes.

YE will not be completely absent from the show however, being nominated for Album of The Year for his 2021 release ‘Donda’, the album received critical claim and topped charts around the world. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards takes place on the evening of Sunday, April 3rd, 8pm local time, you can find more information on the show via The Grammy’s official website here.

Image Credit: Getty