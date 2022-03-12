Groove Armada call time on legendary live show, announce final UK tour

By Jackson Naffa 24

Groove Armada have called time on their legendary live show, and are set to perform their last run of shows in April with their final tour across the UK.

In a post on their Facebook last October, it explains their decision to announce this final tour:

“2011, Brixton. The curtain falls on what was to be the last gig with the live band. A particularly long and colourful afterparty brings to an end a 15-year period on the road. 7 years later, Andy, Tom and some of the live crew met for a reunion in the pub which was the spot for pre tour preparations since 97. Spirits are high and the decision is made to bring the live band out of retirement for a mini-UK tour. Fast forward a few months. The Warehouse Project Manchester, the walls are dripping with sweat, the energy is fresh, it’s going off. A lot of new faces in the crowd. It was one of the most electric live shows of them all. Feeding off this energy, they stayed on the road a while longer, culminating in a Boomtown gig that was another career highlight. Then came Covid, which pushed some tail end gigs from this period all the way into 2021. But a handful of late summer shows didn’t feel like the way to go out.”

Groove Armada also have some quality support acts coming along for the ride on selected shows, including Andy Baxter, Ewan McVicar and Ishmael Ensemble just to name a few.

The duo are also set to release a special 25th anniversary package, which will feature both brand-new music and remixes of some of their absolute classic hits; they’ve also recently announced that they’re headlining the Bluedot Festival in July alongside Björk, Mogwai and Metronomy.

For more information regarding tour dates, support artists and tickets for the final Groove Armada tour, please click here.

Image Credit: Groove Armada (press)