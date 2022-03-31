Hardwell to headline White Night Jerusalem

By Nicole Pepe 92

Hardwell has just announced that he will be headlining White Night Jerusalem, a brand new festival of a massive caliber that is coming to Jerusalem, Israel in May. After Hardwell’s iconic return to the stage during Ultra Miami, he has since shown no signs of slowing down. He announced a new album in tandem with a world tour entitled ‘Rebels Never Die’.

White Night Jerusalem is the first of its kind and it’s starting off with a bang. In an effort to make this festival a longstanding tradition, who better to have kick it off than Hardwell. Some other DJs slated to perform include Chaim, Magit Cacoon, Mind Against, Miss Monique, and Red Axis. The festival will be held at Sucker Garden in Jerusalem and will begin on May 26th and go until the early hours of May 27th. There will also be an official after-party to follow up on the monstrous event.

The Mayor of Jerusalem MR Moshe Lion is thrilled to have Hardwell in the historic city and has stated “Jerusalem, the capital of culture I’m proud & excited to host one of the leading DJs in the world, Hardwell. I’m thrilled and happy that after 3 years of break Hardwell choose to make his primer in Jerusalem As part of White Night’s concert in the city.”

To purchase tickets and to learn more about the event click here.

Image Credit: Festival Press Kit