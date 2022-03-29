Hardwell to release two new songs from his album this Friday

By Creighton Branch 2

Just days after his initial return to the stage after four years, Hardwell is wasting no time getting the new era of his career off and running as he is set to release two new tracks from his album this Friday.

The two tracks are titled “Into The Unknown” and “Broken Mirror,” both IDs that the Dutch legend played during his iconic Ultra set this past Sunday. The tracks are in tandem with the new sound of Hardwell, which some have described to be the techno version of big room music.

Hardwell took the Ultra stage Sunday night to end his nearly four-year retirement that began in late 2018. He premiered a new production that he has called “Rebels Never Die.” The set included 100% entirely new music that was a complete switch from what he sounded like when he announced his break from the scene. Even with this, fans who watch the stream or those in attendance all seemed to absolutely love the new direction Hardwell has decided to take for now.

It’s great to see that Hardwell is ready to return and it looks like he seems happier than ever. As he also announced a world tour that includes 24 dates with an appearance at some of the biggest festivals in the world, including two weekends at Tomorrowland, there is no telling what he can achieve with this new show. These two songs to release on Friday are just the beginning for the one who is anointed as a “king of electronic music,” the new era of Hardwell is going to be special.

Get tickets to Hardwell’s “Rebels Never Die” tour here.

Image Credit: Hardwell/Press