Search

 

 

Hardwell 2022 Press
Featured, Industry, News

Hardwell to release two new songs from his album this Friday

By
2

Just days after his initial return to the stage after four years, Hardwell is wasting no time getting the new era of his career off and running as he is set to release two new tracks from his album this Friday.

The two tracks are titled “Into The Unknown” and “Broken Mirror,” both IDs that the Dutch legend played during his iconic Ultra set this past Sunday. The tracks are in tandem with the new sound of Hardwell, which some have described to be the techno version of big room music.

Hardwell took the Ultra stage Sunday night to end his nearly four-year retirement that began in late 2018. He premiered a new production that he has called “Rebels Never Die.” The set included 100% entirely new music that was a complete switch from what he sounded like when he announced his break from the scene. Even with this, fans who watch the stream or those in attendance all seemed to absolutely love the new direction Hardwell has decided to take for now.

It’s great to see that Hardwell is ready to return and it looks like he seems happier than ever. As he also announced a world tour that includes 24 dates with an appearance at some of the biggest festivals in the world, including two weekends at Tomorrowland, there is no telling what he can achieve with this new show. These two songs to release on Friday are just the beginning for the one who is anointed as a “king of electronic music,” the new era of Hardwell is going to be special.

Get tickets to Hardwell’s “Rebels Never Die” tour here. 

Image Credit: Hardwell/Press

Tags: , , ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]