ILLENIUM closes Day 2 of Ultra Miami’s mainstage with a bang: Watch

By Jackson Naffa 10

Performing on the main stage for the very first time, ILLENIUM had the honour and privilege of closing duties for night two of Ultra Music Festival Miami 2022.

Having to play after the likes of DJ Snake, Afrojack and Tiёsto is no easy feat, but ILLENIUM has rightfully earned his place amongst the superstar DJs. He wasted absolutely no time to make his mark on the Ultra main stage, opening proceedings with the ‘heavy edit’ of his collaboration ‘Story Of My Life’ with Sueco and Trippie Redd.

The Ultra crowd were loud and proud, belting out ‘Takeaway’, his monumental collaboration with The Chainsmokers and Lennon Stella. Fans were treated to a perfect balance; ILLENIUM dropped all of his classics such as ‘Crawl Outta Love’ with Annika Wells, ‘Gold (Stupid Love)’ with Excision and Shallows, and ‘Feel Good’ with Gryffin and Daya, all whilst bringing dubstep to the main stage too. Taking nothing away from those fortunate enough to perform on the main stage each year, but it’s always nice and refreshing when a different side of electronic music gets the limelight.

ILLENIUM welcomed three special guests during his performance; in order of appearance: Tori Kelly, iann dior and Jon Bellion to perform ‘Blame Myself’, ‘First Time’ and ‘Good Things Fall Apart’ respectively. He also tweeted earlier in the week that he would be premiering two new ID tracks; one of them is a collaboration with Canadian band Spiritbox, and the other is with Marshmello, Maggie Lindemann and Royal & the Serpent (you can hear them in the set video down below). Both of these ID tracks will be highly anticipated – we’re positive that their releases will be imminent.

You can watch the 2022 Ultra Music Festival Miami set by ILLENIUM down below, be sure to let us know your thoughts!

Image credit: Rukes.com