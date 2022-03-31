Sebastian Ingrosso ends ‘REFUNE’ label; launches new imprint ‘Young Guru Lab’

By Nicole Pepe 41

One-third of the Swedish House Mafia trio, Sebastian Ingrosso has announced the end of his label ‘REFUNE’ to launch a new label entitled Young Guru Lab, The Groove Cartel has learned. He will still be the head A&R and manager of the new label.

Between the three superstars, Axwell‘s label ‘Axtone’ and Steve Angello‘s ‘SIZE’ records, Swedish House Mafia runs the show and is leading as labels dedicated to progressive house. REFUNE was founded in 2003 and has had some of the most memorable releases to date. Some of the releases on the label include Alesso‘s album ‘Forever’, Otto Know‘s iconic track ‘Million Voices’, Alesso and Ingrosso’s track ‘Calling’, and even Britney Spears‘ ‘Work B*tch’. The label was also home to many remixes by Ingrosso, Dirty South and Laidback Luke.

As another fun factoid, the label headed to Miami for Miami Music Week back in 2011 and threw its own event at WALL at the W Hotel in South Beach. The lineup included Sebastian Ingrosso himself, Swanky Tunes, and Otto Knows. It was a night to remember as Alesso went back to back with Ingrosso and Dirty South. In addition to the momentous occasion, REFUNE also announced that week that they were to launch REFUNE Radio, marking it as one of the first labels to launch a podcast/radio show.

While we won’t sulk at what could’ve been the future of REFUNE, we can’t wait to see what Young Guru Lab has in store.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com