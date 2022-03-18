Insomniac reveals shuttle program details and passes for EDC Las Vegas 2022

By Alshaan Kassam 13

Heading to EDC Las Vegas 2022 and in need of a shuttle pass? Insomniac has got you covered as they have just released all the details and passes for sale. Allowing festival attendees a convenient way to get to the Speedway in time to catch all of their favorite artists, the shuttles arrive at several pick-up points across Las Vegas and drop you off right at the festival gates.

Guests have the option to choose between both Standard Shuttle Passes as well as Premier Shuttle passes. The three-day Standard Shuttle Pass includes continuous departures to the festival from 7:00 pm–11:30 pm and continuous returns from 3:00 am concluding 60 minutes after the music ends at the Kinetic Field. Expedited entry is included as security checks take place prior to your arrival at the festival and all amenities such as water and restrooms are included at each festival stop. With the Premier Shuttle Passes, attendees are able to depart on exclusively reserved shuttles each day with limited availability to reduce wait time. Of course, there will also be restrooms, security pre-check, and water available. On top of that, the Premier pass also includes a merchandise item. For all those interested in the Premier Shuttle passes, be sure to confirm your pick-up and drop-off point which includes Bally’s, Luxor Hotel & Casino, Golden Nugget, Downtown, Resorts World, Rio, The Strat, and Tropicana. With Pasquale Rotella taking to his Instagram and officially confirming the EDC 2022 lineup will be out in the next two weeks, the anticipation continues to build as we all are undeniably ready to meet under the electric sky. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to prepare for EDC 2022.

Be sure to grab your shuttle passes to EDC Las Vegas 2022 here and let us know if you will be attending in the comments below.

Photo Credits: Jake West for Insomniac Events