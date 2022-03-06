Ireland has launched special safety trainings for the nightlife industry

By Lakshay Bhagtani 2

Considering the safety of all the people who form a part of the night-time economy, including tourists, clubbers, and staff, the Government of Ireland is all set to launch a nightlife training series starting from next week onwards. Acting upon the conclusions from a Night Time Economy Task Force Report which was released back in September, the training courses were designed and tried out during a trial run at the end of 2021. The report claimed that women in the country felt more unsafe than ever during the past few months, and this generic sensation around the country has multiplied itself, especially after the tragic killing of Ashling Murphy.

Currently open for 6 courses that need registration in order to be completed, the training is open for all the people who form a part of the nightlife industry.

“The need to provide a safe environment for all those who work and socialize in our towns and cities is so important and with that in mind, my Department is funding a series of vulnerability training courses for the Night-Time Economy Sector. I want to assist businesses in the Night-Time Economy to support and protect their staff and customers by identifying issues before they arise and also to have clear policies and procedures in place for when incidents occur. The safety of women and all customers engaging in the Night-Time Economy needs to be prioritised” – Minister Catherine Martin (Ireland)

The registrations for the training program are now open here.

Image Credit: David Soanes / Getty Images