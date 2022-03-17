Jamie Jones introduces new weekly radio show Hot Robot Radio

By Samantha Reis

Being one of dance music’s most important artists has never stopped Jamie Jones from continuing to create new projects. This time, the DJ and producer presents a brand new radio show called Hot Robot Radio, which you can follow every week.

Jamie Jones is an important player in the scene. From raver to artist he has built an impressive career, having stamped the industry with a particular and incredibly versatile sound. Jamie Jones is the boss of the renowned Hot Creations label, the founder and curator of global events concept Paradise, and a member of the cross-genre band Hot Natured. Now, Jamie’s prefix ‘Hot’ takes a new lease of life with the launch of this radio show, which is expected to be as eclectic, diverse, and wide-ranging as his talent.

Hot Robot Radio will have a new episode every Wednesday, that will be uploaded to Mixcloud, where you can enjoy the tastemaker’s choices. The radio show will reach the ears of a vast sea of music lovers, as it will be broadcasted across 24 countries and 5 continents worldwide. To assist in this pollination of Jamie Jones’ sound, the weekly episodes will be broadcasted on iconic global radio stations such as Delta FM, Kiss FM, Nova, ABC, M20, Ibiza Global Radio, and many others. About this new project, which is skyrocketing to new heights, Jamie Jones explained that:

‘I really want to take you on a bit of a musical trip (…) I’m going to be flipping the show each week between house, disco and some more daytime vibes, and then on the other weeks I’ll be taking it a bit darker, a bit deeper – the kind of stuff you might hear me play in a warehouse or basement somewhere. I hope you’re ready to get your boogie on. Let’s go!’

Connect with the creativity of Jamie Jones and let his vibes come into your home and ears every week. Warm-up your Wednesdays with Hot Robot Radio.

Image credit: Jamie Jones (via Facebook)