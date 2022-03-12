Kaskade & deadmau5 join forces under new ‘Kx5’ project for single “Escape”

By Ryan Ford 21

deadmau5 and Kaskade have combined under their new collaborative alias, Kx5, brandishing their latest offering “Escape” featuring rising British singer-songwriter Hayla.

Kx5 is a collaboration over a decade and a half in the making, and it begins with an aspirational, love-infused dance number released jointly under their respective labels, mau5trap and Arkade. “Escape” eases us in with stripped-back piano tones underscoring Hayla’s delicate vocals that continue to flourish throughout. Layers continue to build, as the track meticulously builds towards an anthemic chorus, in which the vocals culminate in the lines, “What if I escape with you? … “Is it real, is it just a fantasy? ‘Cause the unknown, the unknown is pulling me.”

Back in 2008, the pair revolutionised commercial dance music, with their slow-burning record “I Remember” reaching the summit of the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart. Their success prompted multiple follow-up productions prior to their fresh new alias, with “Move For Me” and “Beneath with Me” to their names.

Kaskade recently made history with the first public concert performed at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. Kx5 is also set to make its live performance debut at EDC Las Vegas later this year, when the festival takes over the Motor Speedway in May.

Until then though, you can stream “Escape”, the new deadmau5 and Kaskade collaboration under their collaborative moniker, Kx5, below.

Image Credit: Press